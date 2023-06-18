“My Father’s List: How Living My Dad’s Dreams Set Me Free” by Laura Carney, honoring her father who was killed by a distracted driver.

Laura Carney : “My Father’s List: How Living My Dad’s Dreams Set Me Free” by Laura Carney – honoring her father who was killed by distracted driving.

Laura Carney’s father was killed by a distracted driver in 2003 when he was 54 years old. Laura began advocating about the dangers of distracted driving, but she also found a list in her father’s handwriting that listed 60 things he wanted to do in his lifetime, of which he had only completed five. Laura decided to complete the remaining 55 items on the list in honour of her father. In her book, “My Father’s List: How Living My Dad’s Dreams Set Me Free,” she recounts her journey across the world to complete the list, which included attending sporting events and travelling to various locations. She faced challenges, such as vomiting on herself during a skydiving experience and unexpected urination during a marathon. Some tasks, such as playing golf in the 70s, were creatively completed, but Laura felt her quest continually connected her to her father.

News Source : Todd Farley

Bucket list completion Father-daughter bond Grief and healing Legacy fulfillment Personal growth and development