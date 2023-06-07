My Sixth Seasonal Obituary: A Personal Reflection

Getting My 6th Ever Seasonal (Official Obituary)

It is with bittersweet emotions that I announce the acquisition of my 6th ever seasonal. As a self-proclaimed enthusiast of all things seasonal, this is a momentous occasion for me. However, it also marks the arrival of the end of yet another beloved season.

With each passing year, I am reminded of the fleeting nature of time and the importance of cherishing every moment. The crisp air, the vibrant colors, and the cozy atmosphere of this season will be dearly missed.

Yet, as I bid farewell to this season, I eagerly anticipate the arrival of the next. For with each new season comes new opportunities for adventure and discovery.

In honor of the passing of this season, I offer my sincerest condolences to all who share in my love for it. May we all continue to embrace the changing of the seasons and the beauty that each one brings.

