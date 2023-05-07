mya keller lincoln ne : Rising Star Mya Keller Shines in Lincoln, NE

Rising Star Mya Keller Shines in Lincoln, NE

Mya Keller: Rising Star in the Music Industry

Mya Keller is a talented singer and songwriter hailing from Lincoln, Nebraska. With a passion for music and a drive to succeed in the industry, Mya has already made a name for herself in the local music scene and is quickly gaining recognition beyond the city limits.

Early Beginnings

Mya was born and raised in Lincoln and was drawn to music from a young age. She began singing in church and school choirs and eventually taught herself to play guitar and write her own songs as a teenager.

Debut EP

In 2017, Mya released her debut EP, “Wildflower.” The album showcased her soulful voice and thoughtful lyrics, and demonstrated her versatility as an artist, with tracks ranging from upbeat pop to heartfelt ballads. The album was well-received by local audiences and critics alike.

Continued Success

Since the release of her debut EP, Mya has continued to hone her craft and build her fanbase, performing at local venues and festivals and collaborating with other musicians in the area. Her songs have been featured on local radio stations and she has been interviewed by several media outlets.

SXSW Selection

One of Mya’s biggest accomplishments to date was being selected to perform at the 2020 South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival in Austin, Texas. Although the festival was ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mya’s selection alone was a testament to her talent and potential as an artist.

Mental Health Advocate

In addition to her music career, Mya is also an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken openly about her own struggles with anxiety and depression. She hopes to use her platform as an artist to help break the stigma surrounding mental illness and encourage others to seek help and support when needed.

Future Plans

Looking ahead, Mya is focused on continuing to grow her career and connect with audiences through her music. She is currently working on new material and hopes to release a full-length album in the near future. She also plans to continue performing and collaborating with other artists, both in Lincoln and beyond.

Conclusion

Overall, Mya Keller is a talented and driven artist who is making a name for herself in Lincoln and beyond. With her soulful voice, thoughtful lyrics, and dedication to her craft and community, she is poised for even greater success in the years to come.