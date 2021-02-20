Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing died of wounds inflicted by police.

Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing died of wounds inflicted by police, according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews @RapporteurUn Sadness & anger is how I reacted to news that Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing died of wounds inflicted by police in a callous & cowardly act as she protested the coup in Myanmar. I, and many others, mourn the loss of a courageous young woman & extend heartfelt condolences to her family.

