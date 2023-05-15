Myrtle Beach Shooting: Charlotte NC resident Jordan Drake killed, Monroe’s Mitchell Keith Sykes faces charges

Jordan Drake of Charlotte NC Dies in Myrtle Beach Shooting

Introduction

Jordan Drake, a 22-year-old from Charlotte NC, was shot and killed in Myrtle Beach on June 13, 2021. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning near the Ocean Boulevard area, a popular tourist destination.

The Shooting

According to reports, Drake was shot multiple times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing a vehicle speeding away from the area.

Suspect Arrested

Police quickly identified Mitchell Keith Sykes, a 20-year-old from Monroe, as a suspect in the shooting. Sykes was arrested a few days later and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Motive

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, but police believe it may have been a targeted attack. They do not believe Drake knew Sykes and are still working to determine why he was targeted.

Community Reaction

Drake’s death has left the Charlotte community in shock and mourning. He was a recent graduate of UNC Charlotte and had a promising future ahead of him. Friends and family have described him as kind, funny, and always willing to lend a helping hand.

Justice for Jordan

Since the shooting, there has been an outpouring of support for Drake’s family and a call for justice. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses and support his loved ones during this difficult time.

Conclusion

The death of Jordan Drake has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. While the investigation into his death is ongoing, the community is coming together to support his family and ensure that justice is served.

