Mysore Bajji recipe: Everyone loves the taste of Mysore Bajji/Goli Bajji: A Recipe That’s Sure to Please

Introduction

Mysore Bajji, also known as Goli Bajji, is a popular snack among the people of Mysore. It is a deep-fried snack made with a mixture of gram flour and spices. This delicious snack can be served as a tea-time snack or as an appetizer. It is loved by people of all ages and is easy to prepare.

Ingredients

The ingredients required to prepare Mysore Bajji are:

1 cup gram flour (besan)

1/4 cup rice flour

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp chilli powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/4 tsp asafoetida (hing)

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil for deep frying

1 onion, sliced (optional)

1 green chilli, chopped (optional)

Coriander leaves, chopped (optional)

Method

To make Mysore Bajji, follow these steps:

In a mixing bowl, add gram flour, rice flour, turmeric powder, chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, asafoetida, and salt. Mix well. Add water little by little and mix well to form a smooth and thick batter. The batter should not be too runny or too thick. Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadhai. Dip the sliced onions and green chilli in the batter and coat them well. Slowly drop the coated onions and green chilli in the hot oil and fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. Remove the fried onions and green chilli from the oil and place them on a kitchen towel to remove excess oil. Repeat the process with the remaining batter. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with coconut chutney or tomato ketchup.

Tips

The batter should be of a thick consistency. If it is too runny, the bajjis will not turn out crispy.

Do not overcrowd the frying pan while frying the bajjis. Fry them in batches.

Adding sliced onions and green chilli to the batter is optional. You can also make plain bajjis without them.

You can also add finely chopped curry leaves to the batter for extra flavor.

Make sure the oil is hot enough before frying the bajjis. If the oil is not hot enough, the bajjis will absorb too much oil and turn soggy.

Conclusion

Mysore Bajji is a delicious and easy-to-make snack that can be enjoyed by everyone. It is a perfect snack for tea-time or as an appetizer. This recipe is loved by people of all ages and is a must-try for all foodies out there. So, go ahead and try this recipe today and treat yourself and your loved ones to a delicious and crispy snack.

