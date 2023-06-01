Mysterious Death of a Student at EternalLight Public School Ellipse in Nayabazar, Kathmandu

A Student has Died Mysterious Death at EternalLight Public School Elipse of Kathmandu Nayabazar

The news of a student’s mysterious death at EternalLight Public School Elipse in Kathmandu Nayabazar has shocked the entire community. The student, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, was found dead inside the school premises on Monday morning. The cause of death is still unknown, and the police are investigating the case.

The Incident

The incident took place on Monday morning when the school staff found the student’s body in one of the classrooms. According to the school authorities, the student had come to school on Sunday to attend extra classes. However, when he did not return home, his parents filed a missing complaint with the police. The police and the school authorities started searching for the student, and his body was found the next day.

The Investigation

The police have started an investigation into the case and are trying to find out the cause of the student’s death. The initial investigation suggests that the student might have died due to suffocation. However, the police have not ruled out the possibility of foul play. The school authorities have also assured their full support to the police in the investigation.

The School’s Response

The school authorities have expressed their deep condolences over the student’s death and have assured the parents of their full support. The school has also announced that it will remain closed for the next three days as a mark of respect for the student. The school has urged the students and parents not to panic and has assured them that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure their safety.

The Community’s Response

The community has expressed shock and grief over the student’s death. Many people have taken to social media to express their condolences and demand a thorough investigation into the case. The incident has once again highlighted the need for better security measures in schools and the need to address the mental health issues of students.

Conclusion

The mysterious death of a student at EternalLight Public School Elipse in Kathmandu Nayabazar is a tragic incident that has left the entire community in shock. The police are investigating the case, and the school authorities have assured their full support. The incident has once again highlighted the need for better security measures in schools and the need to address the mental health issues of students.

EternalLight Public School Elipse Kathmandu Nayabazar Mysterious death Student death School safety