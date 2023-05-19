Mysterious Death of Eight-Year Old Girl in Texas Detention Facility

Eight-Year Old Girl MYSTERIOUSLY Dies in Texas Detention Facility

Introduction

On December 8, 2018, an eight-year-old Guatemalan girl, identified as Jakelin Caal Maquin, died in a Texas detention facility after being taken into custody by border patrol agents. The cause of her death is still under investigation, but her death has raised questions about the conditions in which migrants are being held in detention facilities.

The Journey to the United States

Jakelin and her father, Nery Gilberto Caal Cuz, were part of a group of 163 migrants who turned themselves in to border patrol agents on December 6, 2018. They had traveled from their home village in Guatemala and had been traveling for several weeks before reaching the U.S. border.

Detention in New Mexico

After being taken into custody, Jakelin and her father were transported to a detention facility in New Mexico. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Jakelin had no health problems upon arrival at the facility. However, her father later reported that she was vomiting and had a fever.

Transfer to Texas

Jakelin was then transferred to a detention facility in Texas, where she began experiencing seizures and was taken to a hospital. She died two days later at the hospital.

Investigation into Her Death

The cause of Jakelin’s death is still under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the Government Accountability Office. Her death has also raised questions about the conditions in which migrants are being held in detention facilities.

Conditions in Detention Facilities

Many migrant advocates have raised concerns about the conditions in which migrants are being held in detention facilities. They point to overcrowding, lack of access to medical care, and poor living conditions as factors that contribute to the poor health of migrants in detention.

Response from Government Officials

Government officials have defended the conditions in detention facilities, stating that they provide adequate medical care and that overcrowding is a result of the high number of migrants crossing the border. However, migrant advocates argue that the government has a responsibility to provide safe and humane conditions for migrants in its custody.

Conclusion

The death of Jakelin Caal Maquin has sparked a national conversation about the treatment of migrants in detention facilities. While the cause of her death is still under investigation, her tragic story has shed light on the harsh realities faced by migrants who are seeking a better life in the United States. As the debate over immigration policy continues, it is important to remember the human cost of our current system and to work towards creating a more just and compassionate solution.

