Mystery 101 Dead Talk Cast : Mystery 101 Dead Talk Cast: Meet the Stars Behind Hallmark’s Latest Thriller

Get to Know the Cast of Hallmark’s Latest Thriller, Mystery 101 Dead Talk

Mystery 101 Dead Talk: A Closer Look at the Cast

The latest thriller in the Mystery 101 franchise, Dead Talk, has been creating a buzz among Hallmark fans, and for a good reason. The film promises to be an exciting and suspenseful ride, following the story of Detective Travis Burke, played by Kristoffer Polaha, as he investigates a murder case that seems to have a connection to a popular podcast.

As he delves deeper into the case, he realizes that the clues are leading him to his past. The cast of the movie is a talented bunch, and here’s a closer look at the stars behind the film.

Kristoffer Polaha

Kristoffer Polaha plays Detective Travis Burke, the lead character in Mystery 101 Dead Talk. Polaha is a seasoned actor who has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies. He is best known for his roles in Life Unexpected, Ringer, and Condor. Polaha has also appeared in several Hallmark movies, including Dater’s Handbook, Hearts of Christmas, and Rocky Mountain Christmas.

He is a versatile actor who brings depth and intensity to his roles, and his portrayal of Detective Burke is no exception.

Jill Wagner

Jill Wagner plays Amy Winslow, the host of the popular true-crime podcast in Mystery 101 Dead Talk. Wagner is a familiar face to Hallmark fans, having appeared in several movies and TV shows. She is best known for her roles in Christmas Cookies, Pearl in Paradise, and Braking for Whales.

Wagner is a talented actress who brings a natural charm and wit to her performances, and her portrayal of Amy Winslow is no exception.

Robin Thomas

Robin Thomas plays Dr. David Winslow, Amy’s father, and a renowned forensic pathologist. Thomas is a veteran actor who has appeared in several TV shows and movies, including The Contender, The Banger Sisters, and About Last Night. He has also appeared in several Hallmark movies, including A Gingerbread Romance and The Christmas Card.

Thomas is a gifted actor who brings a commanding presence to his roles, and his portrayal of Dr. Winslow is no exception.

Sarah Dugdale

Sarah Dugdale plays Brooke, a young woman who becomes a suspect in the murder investigation in Mystery 101 Dead Talk. Dugdale is a rising star in the entertainment industry, having appeared in several TV shows and movies. She is best known for her roles in The CW’s Riverdale and Netflix’s Virgin River.

Dugdale is a talented actress who brings a natural grace and vulnerability to her performances, and her portrayal of Brooke is no exception.

In conclusion, the cast of Mystery 101 Dead Talk is a talented bunch who bring depth and nuance to their roles. With their exceptional performances, they have brought the thrilling story to life, making it a must-watch for Hallmark fans.

“Mystery 101 Dead Talk Cast actors” “Mystery 101 Dead Talk Cast characters” “Mystery 101 Dead Talk Cast plot” “Mystery 101 Dead Talk Cast reviews” “Mystery 101 Dead Talk Cast spoilers”