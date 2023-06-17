Mystery Writer Carol Higgins Clark Passes Away at 66 after Release of Final Video

Carol Higgins Clark Last Video Before Death

Mystery writer Carol Higgins Clark has passed away at the age of 66. Prior to her death, she shared a video on social media that now serves as her last message to fans.

In the video, Carol expressed her gratitude to all her readers and fans for their support throughout her career. She also talked about her latest book and how excited she was for people to read it.

Carol Higgins Clark was a prolific writer and was known for her bestselling mystery novels, including the Regan Reilly series. Her contributions to the literary world will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Carol.

