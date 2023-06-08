Financial Inclusion Index : Financial Inclusion Index: Results of the First Stage of PCA

The first stage of the PCA process involved normalizing indicators for each dimension to values between 0 and 1, indicating financial exclusion and FI, respectively. Stationarity tests were then conducted, and the variables were found to be stationary. Eigenvalues were calculated for each sub-index, and latent variables for availability, access, and use were estimated. Only the first three principal components with eigenvalues greater than 1 were considered for analysis. In the second stage, the PCA method was applied to calculate weights for the three sub-indices in the overall FI index. The highest weight was assigned to availability, followed by accessibility and use. The overall FI index was then constructed using the weights for each dimension, and the country rankings by FI index were determined, with San Marino and Japan having the highest levels of FI and Madagascar having the lowest. The results support the financial growth theory and suggest that pursuing financial inclusion policies can promote development and reduce income disparities and poverty. Differences in income levels were found to influence the level of financial inclusion, with higher income levels being positively associated with greater financial inclusion. San Marino was found to be the most financially inclusive country in the sample.

News Source : MDPI

Financial Inclusion Index Income Groups Analysis Multidimensional Financial Analysis Financial Inclusion Strategies Financial Inclusion for Low-Income Groups