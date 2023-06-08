Lean Six Sigma and Scheduled Surgery: Improving Patient Outcomes and Efficiency. : N/A

Equitable and fair access to quality healthcare services remains one of the biggest global challenges. Disparities in access to healthcare based on factors such as income, location, ethnicity, and gender, continue to lead to inequalities in experiences of care and health outcomes. Healthcare costs continue to rise worldwide, making it difficult for some individuals and communities to afford necessary medical care, resulting in delayed or inadequate treatment, leading to poor health outcomes. Aging populations pose challenges to health services, requiring increased healthcare services, including long-term care and management of chronic conditions, which can strain healthcare systems and resources. The recent pandemic has underlined how infectious diseases can overwhelm healthcare systems, leading to increased demand for care and considerable strain on resources. All of these challenges are compounded by workforce shortages with healthcare services facing challenges in recruiting and retaining enough skilled workers. Technological advances, including precision medicine, telehealth, and artificial intelligence, present both opportunities and challenges for health services staff.

Scheduled surgery presents an enduring challenge, with long waiting times for scheduled surgeries adversely affecting patients, both psychologically and physically. Healthcare organizations are complex to manage, with a surgical patient’s journey reflecting the complexity of the system, relying on an intricate interplay of clinical and administrative processes that support the work of surgeons and the wider multidisciplinary team. Lean Six Sigma is one of the most frequent continuous improvement methodologies used for process and quality improvement in hospitals today, and this paper draws on the experience and personal assessment of qualified Lean Six Sigma practitioners and healthcare professionals to offer their perspective on the value of Lean Six Sigma in designing and redesigning complex surgical pathways, and on the future direction of improving surgical pathways in the health system.

Applying Lean Six Sigma principles to the preparation for surgery process can help healthcare providers to identify and eliminate delays and unwanted variation in the pre-operative pathway, improve efficiency, and enhance patient outcomes. Targeted areas for the application of Lean Six Sigma in preparing patients for surgery include reducing wait times from GP referral to initial surgical consultant engagement, standardizing the pre-operative evaluation process, reducing wait times for required pre-operative testing, enhancing patient education, and streamlining documentation.

Flow, the efficient and smooth coordination of tasks and processes, is of paramount importance in the operating room (OR). Achieving optimal flow in the OR is critical for patient safety, surgical outcomes, and team efficiency. Lean Six Sigma has demonstrated its effectiveness as an improvement methodology when applied to patient safety, surgical set-up times, and surgical outcomes. The use of Lean Six Sigma to identify and streamline key steps can lead to significantly improved surgical outcomes for patients, including reduced operative times that ultimately enhance patient safety and the quality of surgical care.

