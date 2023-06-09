“Assistant Director, Affiliated Residential Community Housing – Family Student Housing Conduct Officer” : No title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this job posting.

The job posting is for an Assistant Director position at the Affiliated Residential Community Housing in Santa Cruz. The role involves living on campus in a provided apartment full-time and participating in dining hall settings during the academic year with a basic meal plan. The UC Santa Cruz Vaccination Policy states that all employees, students, or trainees physically accessing a University facility or program are required to have COVID-19 vaccinations, with limited exceptions.

Applicants should attach their resume and cover letter when applying for the job opening. The IRD for this job is 06-21-2023.

UC Santa Cruz is a unique public university in California that combines the experience of a small liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. The Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) that provides leadership in college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, and business and financial analysis for these areas.

The live-in Assistant Director position reports to the Associate Director for the Affiliated Residential Community Housing (ARCH) and supports and supervises all ARCH communities, helps plan for Student Housing West, provides direct support services to residential students and their families, and manages the residential education program for Family Student Housing. The position is responsible for recruitment, selection, training, supervision, evaluation, and organization of responsibilities for the Residential Assistants and manages the student programs budget. The Assistant Director develops and administers residential life programs, policies, and procedures for emergency and crisis response, ensures social, cultural, and educational activities, adjudicates non-academic resident conduct, and builds a multi-cultural community with respect for and an understanding of differences in ethnicity, race, culture, religion, sexual orientation, and other areas.

The Assistant Director enforces residential policies and serves as the primary conduct officer, investigates allegations, counsels students, refers cases to the AD of Student Conduct, resolves resident complaints, and maintains conduct database and reports annually for central record keeping requirements. The Assistant Director works to improve communication and clarification of ongoing residential needs and issues, facilitates designing and production of various residential publications, and develops programs that enhance the quality of residential life.

Read Full story : Assistant Director, Affiliated Residential Community Housing /

News Source : higheredjobs.com

Community Housing Director Affordable Housing Administrator Residential Property Manager Community Development Specialist Housing Management Coordinator