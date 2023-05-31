victim name: youth experiencing homelessness : No suspect or victim name in the given text.
Are you struggling to create a problem statement with a proposed solution for work or school? Look no further! An effective problem statement identifies the gap between the current state and desired state of a process or product. It offers a viable solution and creates a framework for the writer to stay focused on the main issue. Problem statements can be written from different perspectives, including the end-user, research, or four Ws perspective. A typical problem statement consists of three key elements: a clear and detailed statement of the problem, the method by which the problem will be solved, and the purpose, statement of objective, and scope of the study. To write a great problem statement, ask yourself questions about the root cause of the problem and its long-term effects. Use the following examples as templates for your own problem statement.
News Source : Entrepreneur Staff
Problem Statement 1: Many small businesses struggle to attract and retain customers due to a lack of online visibility and poor search engine rankings.
- Local SEO
- Online visibility
- Search engine optimization
- Small business marketing
- Customer retention
Problem Statement 2: Healthcare providers often struggle with inefficient and tedious administrative tasks, which can lead to errors and decreased patient satisfaction.
- Healthcare automation
- Medical software
- Patient satisfaction
- Administrative efficiency
- Healthcare technology
Problem Statement 3: Educational institutions face challenges in providing personalized and effective learning experiences for students, particularly in remote or online settings.
- Personalized learning
- Edtech solutions
- Online education
- Student engagement
- Remote learning