“N. Wichita shooting arrest” today : 1 Injured in North Wichita Shooting; Police Arrest Suspect.

1 injured in North Wichita shooting, suspect in custody after police arrest today 2023.

Police in Wichita, Kansas have arrested a suspect following a shooting on Wednesday night near 24th Street North and Minnesota. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the torso. A section of North Minnesota Street was closed off as police investigated the incident.

News Source : https://www.kwch.com

