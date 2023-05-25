“N. Wichita shooting arrest” today : 1 Injured in North Wichita Shooting; Police Arrest Suspect.

1 injured in North Wichita shooting, suspect in custody after police arrest today 2023.
Police in Wichita, Kansas have arrested a suspect following a shooting on Wednesday night near 24th Street North and Minnesota. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the torso. A section of North Minnesota Street was closed off as police investigated the incident.
Read Full story :Police make arrest in connection with N. Wichita shooting, 1 injured/
News Source : https://www.kwch.com
- Wichita shooting arrest
- Connection to N. Wichita shooting
- Police arrest suspect in shooting
- Shooting investigation leads to arrest
- Suspect apprehended in N. Wichita shooting