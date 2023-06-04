“Naatu Kozhi Kulambu Recipe”: Simple Side Dish Recipe: Delicious Naatu Kozhi Kulambu Prep Guide

Easy Side Dish Recipe | How To Make Tasty Naatu Kozhi Kulambu

Introduction

Naatu Kozhi Kulambu is a popular South Indian dish that is made with country chicken and a host of spices and herbs. This dish is perfect for those who love spicy and flavorful food. Naatu Kozhi Kulambu is a perfect side dish for rice, roti, and naan. This recipe is easy to make and can be prepared in less than an hour.

Ingredients

500 grams of Naatu Kozhi (country chicken)

2 medium-sized onions

2 medium-sized tomatoes

1 teaspoon of ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

2 teaspoons of red chili powder

2 teaspoons of coriander powder

1 teaspoon of cumin powder

1 teaspoon of garam masala powder

2 tablespoons of oil

Salt to taste

Water as required

Method

Clean the Naatu Kozhi and cut it into medium-sized pieces. Heat oil in a pan and add sliced onions. Saute until the onions turn translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well and cook for two minutes. Add the chicken pieces and mix well. Add enough water to cover the chicken pieces. Add salt to taste. Cover the pan with a lid and let the chicken cook on medium flame for 30-40 minutes or until the chicken is tender. Once the chicken is cooked, remove the lid and let the gravy thicken. Serve hot with rice, roti, or naan.

Tips

You can use boneless chicken instead of Naatu Kozhi.

You can add more or less red chili powder as per your spice preference.

You can garnish the dish with coriander leaves.

Conclusion

Naatu Kozhi Kulambu is a delicious and spicy side dish that pairs well with rice, roti, and naan. This easy-to-make recipe can be prepared in less than an hour with simple ingredients that are easily available in the market. Try this recipe at home and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

