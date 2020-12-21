Nabam Takey Death -Dead – Obituary : Nabam Takey has Died .

Nabam Takey Death -Dead – Obituary : Nabam Takey has Died .

Nabam Takey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

Nabam Rebia @RebiaNabam I am deeply saddened by the news of demise of Nabam Takey, father of former Chief Minister Shri NabamTuki. My sincere condolences to the members of bereaved family. May his soul live in peace in heavenly abode!

