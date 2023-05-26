Nachos recipe: A Delicious Nacho Recipe from Taste of Tulalip

The Perfect Pulled Pork Nachos

The Inspiration

Nachos are a beloved dish all over the world, and at World Flavors in The Kitchen at Quil Ceda Creek Casino, we’ve taken them to the next level with our mouthwatering Pulled Pork Nachos featuring our own house-smoked shredded pork. This dish is so good, it’s a featured menu item for our “Blues, Brews and BBQ” series from June 6 through August 29. Every Tuesday from 5-9 p.m., we’ll be serving up delicious BBQ and cold craft beers while talented local blues artists keep the summer fun going at the Stage Bar.

The Perfect Pork

To make our Pulled Pork Nachos, we suggest using a smoker to slow-cook a pork butt for six hours over real wood. This will keep all the natural juices inside where they belong, creating a succulent, flavorful meat that’s perfect for nachos. We use a bone-in variety for maximum flavor and recommend seasoning it with our Boston Butt seasoning mix, which includes salt, black pepper, garlic, paprika, brown sugar, celery salt, onion, cayenne pepper, and dry mustard.

The Recipe

Once you have your perfectly smoked pulled pork, it’s time to assemble the nachos. This dish is highly customizable, so feel free to get creative with your toppings and meat choices. Here’s our recipe for a single portion of Pulled Pork Nachos:

Ingredients:

8 ounces tortilla chips

4 ounces warmed pulled pork

6 ounces hot nacho cheese sauce (make your own or use your favorite store-bought brand)

2 ounces black beans

3 ounces shredded lettuce

14 sliced jalapeños

¼ cup diced tomatoes

2 scoops sour cream

3 ounces salsa

Instructions:

Place tortilla chips onto a lined half sheet pan. Spread out evenly. Spread warm pulled pork evenly over the tortilla chips. Evenly spread 6 ounces of hot nacho cheese sauce over the pulled pork. Sprinkle shredded lettuce liberally over the nacho cheese sauce. Evenly spread the diced tomatoes, black beans, and jalapeños around the melted cheese. Place two scoops of sour cream on the shredded lettuce. Serve with salsa.

Conclusion

Pulled Pork Nachos are a delicious and fun dish that’s perfect for a summer BBQ or a quick weeknight dinner. With a little creativity and the right ingredients, you can make this dish your own and enjoy it any time of year. At The Kitchen at Quil Ceda Creek Casino, we’re proud to offer our own take on this classic dish, featuring our house-smoked pulled pork, which we know you’ll love. Enjoy!

