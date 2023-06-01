“Naga Munchetty health diagnosis”: BBC Breakfast sofa devoid of Naga Munchetty after suffering from a severe health condition

Naga Munchetty Absent from BBC Breakfast Due to Adenomyosis Pain

Naga Munchetty, the co-host of BBC Breakfast, was replaced by business presenter Nina Warhurst on Thursday, as she continues to battle with adenomyosis. The journalist has been absent from the show since revealing her diagnosis with the little-known womb condition, which causes her excruciating pain. Naga usually hosts the show from Thursday to Saturday each week alongside her co-star Charlie Stayt.

What is Adenomyosis?

Adenomyosis is a condition where the tissue lining the womb grows into the muscle layer of the womb. The condition can cause heavy and painful periods, as well as pain during sex. It can also lead to fertility problems. The cause of adenomyosis is unknown, but it is believed to be linked to hormonal imbalances.

Naga’s Battle with Adenomyosis

Since revealing her diagnosis, Naga has been open about her struggles with the condition. She revealed on her Radio 5 Live show that she lives “every day on painkillers” and avoids wearing light-coloured trousers while presenting BBC Breakfast due to the fear of leaking while on her period.

Naga has also spoken about a time when she almost passed out while hosting the show due to the pain. She said, “I just said, ‘I have to leave’. And I went to the loo and I thought I was going to pass out, but I threw up and then just came back.”

Recently, Naga experienced severe pain over a weekend, which led to her husband James calling an ambulance in the middle of the night. “I was writhing around and moaning and screaming in pain. Eventually, I got to sleep after about 45 minutes. And then it happened again in the middle of the night and we had to call an ambulance because I couldn’t be moved. And I was just screaming,” she said.

Naga has been using her platform to raise awareness about adenomyosis and to ensure better care and diagnosis for those who suffer from it. She has been praised by fans for helping to spread awareness about the condition.

Conclusion

Adenomyosis is a painful and debilitating condition that affects many women. Naga Munchetty’s openness about her battle with the condition has helped to raise awareness and ensure that those who suffer from it receive better care and diagnosis. We wish her a speedy recovery and hope to see her back on BBC Breakfast soon.

