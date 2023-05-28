“Nail Slugging”: Is Nail Slugging a Recommended Practice for You?

The Nail Slugging Trend: A New Way to Hydrate and Revive Dry or Damaged Nails

In the world of nail care, gel polish manicures, chrome manicures, and acrylics have become the norm. These applications are smooth, practically unbreakable, and last much longer than regular nail polish. However, they can make your nails dry and brittle in the long run. This is where the nail slugging trend comes in, which has been popping up everywhere, especially on TikTok.

What is Nail Slugging?

Nail slugging involves coating your nail and cuticle with an occlusive substance, such as Vaseline, that creates a protective barrier and traps in moisture. According to dermatologist and nail specialist Dr. Dana Stern, slugging is “an evolution of the popular Korean skin slugging trend” and “is a new way to hydrate and revive dry or damaged nails.”

The Three-Step Process

According to Dr. Stern, slugging is the final step in a three-step process to revive dry or damaged nails. The first step is to exfoliate the nail to ensure that the moisture you’re trying to add back in can better penetrate. The second step is to coat the nail with hydrating cuticle oil. Finally, the third step is to cover the nail and cuticle with a thick coat of an occlusive ointment and allow it to remain there for 15 to 30 minutes.

Possible Ointment Options

Here are three possible ointment options for the final step of slugging:

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

At Amazon, this ointment costs $11.17 for a 7-ounce tube, and 88% of its 28,457 reviewers gave it five stars. “I once read that Beyoncé slathers herself in Aquaphor every night & it’s her secret — among other things — for her dewy glow & smooth & hydrated skin,” reviewer Lisa Marie wrote. “I love it & find it more effective than regular petroleum jelly because the lanolin gives it a little more moisture.”

Vaseline Petroleum Jelly

To coat her cuticles and nails, TikTok creator nailboo uses Vaseline, which is the most affordable option at just $1.77 at Walmart. In its review section, a customer named Rachacha referred to Vaseline as “an excellent barrier between the skin and the outside world.”

Snailax Foot Spa

A whopping 81% of 9,481 Amazon reviewers gave five stars to this ointment, which is $9.49 for a 3-ounce tube. “This is my new favorite and should be for everyone familiar with the technique called slugging,” wrote a reviewer called MW. Enough said!

Overall, slugging is a great way to hydrate and revive dry or damaged nails. It’s a simple process that involves exfoliating, hydrating, and protecting your nails with an occlusive ointment. Give it a try and see the results for yourself!

News Source : KSBY News

Source Link :What is nail slugging, and should you be doing it?/