Naked man with sword shot by police in Dayton

David Showalter : Dayton Police Identify Suspect in Sword-Wielding Incident, Who Was Shot by Officers

The naked man wielding a sword who was shot by Dayton police officers on Wednesday has been identified as 34-year-old David Showalter. Video footage released by the Dayton Police Department shows Showalter charging towards officers Joshua Blankley and John Griffin with the medieval sword in an aggressive manner, prompting the officers to shoot him in the lower body area. Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal has explained that the department’s policy on lethal force requires them to respond to such scenes to protect people from unsafe acts, and that the force used must be proportional and necessary. Showalter is currently in serious condition from the gunshot wounds and charges related to the incident will be filed by the Montgomery County prosecutor.

News Source : Seth Byrd,Callie Cassick

Dayton Police Department Sword-wielding man Naked assailant Police investigation Public safety