Nakshatra father Srimahesh arrested : Nakshatra Father Srimahesh Arrested: Charged With Daughter Murder

Nakshatra’s father, Srimahesh, has been arrested for killing his daughter with an axe in Mavelikara, India. The tragic incident took place on Wednesday night, and Srimahesh has already been charged with murder. The accused murderer has been speculated to have been suffering from depression and under the influence of alcohol during the killing. Police say that Srimahesh was disappointed that his second marriage was canceled and may have been the reason behind his heinous act. Nakshatra’s mother, Vidhya, had committed suicide three years ago, and the child regularly demanded to visit her mother’s parents, which persecuted Mahesh. Srimahesh was produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. However, he attempted to commit suicide by cutting his throat in jail, and his condition is now critical. The investigation is ongoing, and more details may emerge soon.

Read Full story : Nakshatra Father Srimahesh Arrested: Charged With Murder /

News Source : Genius Celebs

Nakshatra Father Srimahesh Arrested Murder Charges Criminal Investigation Legal Proceedings