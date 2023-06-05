“Nana Patekar net worth”: Nana Patekar’s Biography: Age, Family, Wiki, and Net Worth Details

Nana Patekar is an Indian actor, filmmaker, and writer who is best known for his roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry who has won numerous awards for his outstanding performances. In this article, we will discuss Nana Patekar’s biography, age, family, wiki, and net worth.

Biography

Nana Patekar was born on January 1, 1951, in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra, India. His real name is Vishwanath Patekar, but he is better known by his screen name, Nana Patekar. He completed his schooling from Samarth Vidyalaya, Dadar, Mumbai, and later attended the Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art in Mumbai.

Nana Patekar started his career as a stage actor in the late 1970s and made his film debut with the Marathi film, Gaman, in 1978. He gained recognition for his roles in films like Parinda, Prahaar, and Krantiveer. He has also acted in several Bollywood films including Agni Sakshi, Wajood, and Ab Tak Chhappan.

Age

Nana Patekar was born on January 1, 1951. As of 2021, he is 70 years old. Despite his age, he continues to act in films and is still active in the industry.

Family

Nana Patekar was born into a Marathi-speaking family in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra. His father, Dinkar Patekar, was a painter and his mother, Sanjanabai Patekar, was a housewife. He has two brothers, Ashok and Dilip Patekar.

Nana Patekar was married to Neelakanthi Patekar, but the couple got divorced in 2009. They have a son named Malhar Patekar, who is also an actor.

Wiki

Nana Patekar is a renowned actor who has worked in both Marathi and Hindi cinema. He has won numerous awards for his performances, including National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. He has also acted in a few international films, including The Pool and The Attacks of 26/11.

Nana Patekar is known for his intense and powerful performances. He is also known for his philanthropic work and has supported several social causes. He has also been involved in politics and was a member of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party.

Net Worth

Nana Patekar’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. He has earned his wealth through his successful acting career and his business ventures. He also owns a production company called NP Entertainment.

Conclusion

Nana Patekar is a legendary actor who has contributed significantly to the Indian film industry. He is known for his versatile acting skills and has won several awards for his performances. He is also involved in philanthropy and has supported several social causes. Despite his age, he continues to act in films and is still active in the industry.

