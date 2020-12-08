Nancy Allison Death -Dead – Obituary : Nancy Allison one of the finest Councillors Scotland has Died .
Nancy Allison one of the finest Councillors Scotland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
This year just brings more sadness, so sad to hear of the passing of Nancy Allison one of the finest Councillors Scotland had and a fine co-operator spent many a happy Saturday morning with her talking coop politics RIP comrade
— Peter (@peterforED) December 8, 2020
Peter @peterforED This year just brings more sadness, so sad to hear of the passing of Nancy Allison one of the finest Councillors Scotland had and a fine co-operator spent many a happy Saturday morning with her talking coop politics RIP comrade
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.