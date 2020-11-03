Nancy Darsch Death -Dead : Former assistant coach Nancy Darsch has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former assistant coach Nancy Darsch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“Lady Vol Basketball on Twitter: “The Lady Vols family mourns the loss of former assistant coach Nancy Darsch. She helped lead the Lady Vols to five Final Fours and two SEC Championships from 1978 to 1985. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this time.”

Tributes

RIP, Nancy Darsch. She coached the Katie Smith-led @OhioStAthletics to the 1993 NCAA final with a team that sparked my interest in women’s hoops. She then became the first coach in @nyliberty history.https://t.co/soOsRq6Esb — Derek Crudele (@DerekCrudele) November 3, 2020

R.I.P. Nancy Darsch, great Coach and wonderful person. I was very lucky to meet you, to spend time and learn from you during my experience with the @seattlestorm — Salvo Coppa (@CoachCoppa) November 3, 2020

RIP Coach Nancy Darsch. You were such an amazing asset to the Athletic Dept when I was at University. You will be missed. — Celtic Gearrchaile (@OSUmommaDOC) November 3, 2020

I had the privilege of coaching with Nancy Darsch w/ @WashMystics so sad to hear of her passing. #RestInPeace https://t.co/f6bwh0OEfe — Stephanie Rivera (@CoachRiv2) November 3, 2020