Nancy Darsch Death -Dead : Former assistant coach Nancy Darsch has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 3, 2020
0 Comment

Nancy Darsch Death -Dead : Former assistant coach Nancy Darsch has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former assistant coach Nancy Darsch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“Lady Vol Basketball on Twitter: “The Lady Vols family mourns the loss of former assistant coach Nancy Darsch. She helped lead the Lady Vols to five Final Fours and two SEC Championships from 1978 to 1985. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this time.”

 

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Nancy Darsch Death -Dead : Former assistant coach Nancy Darsch has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.