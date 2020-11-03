Nancy Darsch Death -Dead : Nancy Darsch has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Nancy Darsch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
“WSYX ABC 6 on Twitter: “Nancy Darsch, who guided the Ohio State women’s basketball team to the 1993 title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68. ”
Nancy Darsch, who guided the Ohio State women's basketball team to the 1993 title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68.https://t.co/tZyKKCeUIs
— WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) November 3, 2020
Tributes
R.I.P Nancy Darsch, former coach of Ohio State and the Washington Mystics. https://t.co/CzO322xUVD
— Cynthia Lockley (@lockleyc) November 3, 2020
REST IN PEACE: Nancy Darsch, who guided the Ohio State women’s basketball team to the 1993 title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68. https://t.co/6xRUF74IUl
— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 3, 2020
RIP Coach Nancy Darsch. You were such an amazing asset to the Athletic Dept when I was at University. You will be missed.
— Celtic Gearrchaile (@OSUmommaDOC) November 3, 2020
I had the privilege of coaching with Nancy Darsch w/ @WashMystics so sad to hear of her passing. #RestInPeace https://t.co/f6bwh0OEfe
— Stephanie Rivera (@CoachRiv2) November 3, 2020
New Nancy Darsch for 30 years & fortunate to work with her for 5 years, 2008-13 at @seattlestorm, loyal friend and to team, grt coach & Bball mind, even better person. Very humble, no ego, perfectionist, grt work ethic, mentored many, took grt pride in growing WBB @wnba RIP Nancy
— brian agler (@brian_agler) November 3, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.