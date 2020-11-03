Nancy Darsch Death -Dead : Nancy Darsch has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Nancy Darsch, who guided the Ohio State women's basketball team to the 1993 title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68.https://t.co/tZyKKCeUIs — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) November 3, 2020

Tributes

R.I.P Nancy Darsch, former coach of Ohio State and the Washington Mystics. https://t.co/CzO322xUVD — Cynthia Lockley (@lockleyc) November 3, 2020

REST IN PEACE: Nancy Darsch, who guided the Ohio State women’s basketball team to the 1993 title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68. https://t.co/6xRUF74IUl — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 3, 2020

RIP Coach Nancy Darsch. You were such an amazing asset to the Athletic Dept when I was at University. You will be missed. — Celtic Gearrchaile (@OSUmommaDOC) November 3, 2020

I had the privilege of coaching with Nancy Darsch w/ @WashMystics so sad to hear of her passing. #RestInPeace https://t.co/f6bwh0OEfe — Stephanie Rivera (@CoachRiv2) November 3, 2020

New Nancy Darsch for 30 years & fortunate to work with her for 5 years, 2008-13 at @seattlestorm, loyal friend and to team, grt coach & Bball mind, even better person. Very humble, no ego, perfectionist, grt work ethic, mentored many, took grt pride in growing WBB @wnba RIP Nancy — brian agler (@brian_agler) November 3, 2020