Nancy Harrington Death -Dead – Obituary : Nancy Harrington, president emerita of Salem State University has Died .
From President John Keenan:
I’m deeply saddened to share with you that Nancy Harrington, president emerita of Salem State University, has passed away. As our 12th president, she was a trailblazer and mentor to many.
President Keenan's full message: https://t.co/4FZXcpJ1hf
— Salem State (@SalemState) December 14, 2020
