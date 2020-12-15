Nancy Harrington Death -Dead – Obituary : Nancy Harrington, president emerita of Salem State University has Died .

By | December 15, 2020
0 Comment

Nancy Harrington Death -Dead – Obituary : Nancy Harrington, president emerita of Salem State University has Died .

Nancy Harrington, president emerita of Salem State University has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Salem State @SalemState From President John Keenan: I’m deeply saddened to share with you that Nancy Harrington, president emerita of Salem State University, has passed away. As our 12th president, she was a trailblazer and mentor to many. President Keenan’s full message: http://ow.ly/C3ki50CLnaS

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.