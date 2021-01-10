Nancy Hopkins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : nancy hopkins lawrence ks has Died .
Jeff Bollig is with John Moos and Joe DeRosa. 21h · It’s with a heavy heart my fellow KU men’s scorers table crew and I work today’s game. Our teammate and friend Nancy Hopkins passed away early this morning. Nancy worked women’s or men’s games at Kansas for more than 30 years. She was the shot clock operator. By far the the toughest job of the crew. RIP Nancy.
