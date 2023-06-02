Nando’s chicken air fryer recipe.: Make a Nando’s Chicken and Halloumi Fakeaway Quickly in Your Air Fryer: A Foodie’s Guide

Are you a huge Nando’s fan and wish you could have it more often? Well, good news – a foodie has shared a recipe for a Nando’s fakeaway that you can make quickly and easily in your air fryer.

Food lover Bored Of Lunch shared his recipe on Instagram, and it has already gained over 49,000 likes. Nathan, the man behind the account, says he could happily eat Nando’s every day, and has come up with a way to make a Chicken & Halloumi Roll that he describes as “banging.”

To make the dish, simply flatten a chicken breast and coat it in your favourite Nando’s sauce. Coat some halloumi slices in the sauce too. Then, air fry the chicken for 10 minutes, the halloumi for three, and the bread for two. Assemble the ingredients with lettuce and sweet mayo, and you’re ready to go.

The best part? The dish is only 578 calories. Nathan says it’s a quick and easy recipe that “really hits the spot.” He also notes that if you’re cooking for two, you’ll need to cook twice or cram everything into the air fryer.

People who have tried the recipe have been highly impressed, with one person saying they would rush out to buy an air fryer just to make it. Another called it “amazing.” If you’re a Nando’s fan, this is definitely a recipe worth trying.

Here’s the recipe in full:

RECIPE

– Coat 2 flattened chicken breasts in 3 tbsp of your favourite Nando’s sauce

– Coat 4-5 halloumi slices in 1 tbsp of the sauce

– Add garlic butter to your ciabatta rolls

METHOD

1. Add chicken to the airfryer for 10 mins at 200

2. After 10 mins add the halloumi for 3 mins

3. After a total of 13 mins so 10 for the chicken and 3 for halloumi add your bread roll for 2 minutes and everything’s ready together

4. Top the ciabatta roll with lettuce, sweet mayo, your chicken and halloumi

Why not give it a try and see if you can satisfy your Nando’s cravings at home?

