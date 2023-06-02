“Nando’s chicken air fryer recipe”: Quick and Easy Nando’s Chicken and Halloumi Fakeaway in Your Air Fryer for Foodies

Are you a huge Nando’s fan and wish you could have it more often? Well, a food lover has revealed a simple and easy recipe for a Nando’s chicken and halloumi fakeaway that you can make in your air fryer. Nathan, also known as Bored Of Lunch on Instagram, shared his recipe with his followers, which has since racked up over 49,000 likes.

To make this delicious meal, all you need to do is coat two flattened chicken breasts in three tablespoons of your favourite Nando’s sauce and coat four to five halloumi slices in one tablespoon of the same sauce. Add garlic butter to your ciabatta rolls and then add the chicken to the air fryer for ten minutes at 200 degrees Celsius. After ten minutes, add the halloumi for three more minutes. After a total of thirteen minutes, including two minutes for the bread roll, everything is ready to be assembled together. Top the ciabatta roll with lettuce, sweet mayo, your chicken and halloumi. And voila! A quick and easy Nando’s fakeaway that will not only satisfy your cravings but also only has 578 calories.

Nathan’s recipe has gained a lot of attention on Instagram, with many people saying they were impressed with his recipe and were keen to try it out themselves. One person even said that the recipe was worth rushing out and buying an air fryer for. Another person commented that they loved the combination of halloumi and chicken, and a third person said that they had tried the recipe and found it amazing.

Nando’s is undoubtedly a favourite restaurant for many, but sometimes it’s not always possible to go there or order in. That’s where Nathan’s recipe comes in handy as it allows you to make a delicious Nando’s-inspired meal in the comfort of your own home. Plus, with an air fryer, you can make it even faster and healthier, making it a perfect option for those who are always on the go or looking to watch their calories.

In conclusion, if you’re a fan of Nando’s and want to enjoy it more often, Nathan’s recipe is definitely worth a try. It’s quick, easy, and satisfying, and with the added bonus of being made in an air fryer, it’s a healthier option too. So why not give it a go and see for yourself how amazing it really is?

