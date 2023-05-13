Nanny Faye Chrisley Passed Away : In Loving Memory: Remembering Nanny Faye Chrisley

Honoring Nanny Faye Chrisley: A Tribute to Her Memory

Remembering Nanny Faye Chrisley: A Beloved Reality TV Star

On March 2, 2021, the world lost a beloved and unforgettable personality, Nanny Faye Chrisley. The 75-year-old reality television star, known for her hilarious quips and infectious personality, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

The Early Life of Nanny Faye Chrisley

Nanny Faye was born on December 3, 1945, in South Carolina. She was the mother of Todd Chrisley, the patriarch of the Chrisley family, and the grandmother of his five children. Nanny Faye was a force to be reckoned with, with a larger-than-life personality that could light up any room.

A Moment to Remember: Nanny Faye’s Tattoo

One of Nanny Faye’s most memorable moments on “Chrisley Knows Best” was when she decided to get a tattoo. She had always been intrigued by tattoos but had never taken the plunge. So, she decided to get a small butterfly tattoo on her wrist. The moment was captured on camera and quickly became one of the most iconic moments in the show’s history.

The Legacy of Nanny Faye Chrisley

Nanny Faye was a cherished member of the Chrisley family, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and fans.

Todd Chrisley, her son, took to social media to pay tribute to his mother. He wrote, “Today, we lost my precious Nanny Faye. I am so grateful that God allowed her to be such a huge part of my life. She was always my biggest cheerleader and the wind beneath my wings. She never met a stranger, and she always welcomed everyone into her home with open arms. We will miss her dearly, but we know that she is now at peace and reunited with the love of her life, my dad.”

Nanny Faye’s legacy will live on through her family and the memories she created with them. She will be remembered for her love of life, her infectious personality, and her ability to make everyone around her feel loved and cherished.

In Loving Memory of Nanny Faye Chrisley

In loving memory of Nanny Faye Chrisley, we celebrate her life and the impact she had on those around her. Rest in peace, Nanny Faye. You will be deeply missed.

