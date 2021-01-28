Nanny Wendy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sam and Billie Faiers’ beloved Nanny Wendy has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Sam and Billie Faiers’ beloved Nanny Wendy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sam and Billie Faiers' beloved Nanny Wendy has died aged 77 https://t.co/fhdHZN22QC — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 28, 2021

Daily Mail U.K. @DailyMailUK Sam and Billie Faiers’ beloved Nanny Wendy has died aged 77

NOTICE.