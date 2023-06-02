Nano chip lies: Top 5 Controversial Topics of the Week: Disrespecting National Pride and Spreading False Information about Nano Chips

Trolling Nation’s Pride & Nano Chip Lies: The Top 5 “Godi” of the Week

In the era of social media, trolling has become a common phenomenon. However, when it comes to trolling the nation’s pride and spreading false information, it becomes a matter of concern. This week, we witnessed several such instances where the so-called “Godi media” crossed the line and indulged in shameful activities. Let’s take a look at the top 5 “Godi” of the week who deserve to be called out for their actions.

1. Sudarshan News: The Nano Chip Lie

Sudarshan News, a Hindi news channel, recently aired a program claiming that the government is planning to insert a nano chip in every Indian citizen through the COVID-19 vaccine. The channel went on to claim that this chip would be used to monitor the citizens’ movements and control their minds. This outrageous claim was not only false but also dangerous as it spread fear and panic among the people. The government has already refuted this claim, and the channel is facing severe backlash for spreading such misinformation.

2. Arnab Goswami: Insulting the Nation’s Army

Arnab Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, recently insulted the Indian Army by calling them “cowards” and “spineless.” This statement sparked outrage among the people, especially the army personnel and their families. The army has always been the pride of our nation, and such derogatory remarks by a journalist are unacceptable. Arnab Goswami has been criticized for his insensitive comments and lack of respect towards the army.

3. Zee News: Targeting Minority Communities

Zee News, another Hindi news channel, has been under fire for its biased reporting and targeting of minority communities. The channel has been accused of spreading communal hatred and propaganda against Muslims and other minority groups. Recently, the channel aired a program claiming that Muslims were responsible for spreading COVID-19 in the country. Such baseless and discriminatory claims are not only unethical but also dangerous for the social fabric of our nation.

4. OpIndia: Spreading False Information

OpIndia, a right-wing news portal, has been called out for spreading false information and propaganda. The portal has been accused of spreading fake news and misleading the people by twisting facts. Recently, the portal published an article claiming that the Indian government had banned the export of onions to Pakistan. However, the government had not banned the export of onions to any country. Such false information can create unnecessary tensions between countries and harm our diplomatic relations.

5. Times Now: Insulting the Judiciary

Times Now, a popular news channel, recently insulted the judiciary by calling them “biased” and “corrupt.” The channel criticized the judiciary for its verdict in a high-profile case and questioned its credibility. Such comments not only undermine the judiciary but also erode people’s faith in the justice system. The channel has been criticized for its lack of respect towards the judiciary and its attempt to sensationalize the news.

In conclusion, the media has a crucial role to play in shaping public opinion and holding the authorities accountable. However, when the media crosses the line and indulges in trolling the nation’s pride and spreading false information, it becomes a matter of concern. The above-mentioned “Godi” of the week have been rightfully called out for their unethical and irresponsible behavior. As citizens, it is our responsibility to demand unbiased and factual reporting from the media and hold them accountable for their actions.

