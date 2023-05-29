“Nano Labs Ltd holdings”: Last week, Nano Labs Ltd’s (NASDAQ:NA) CEO Jianping Kong showed the highest level of optimism among insiders, with a 73% increase in their holdings.

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) is a company with significant insider ownership, which suggests that those insiders have inherent interests in the company’s expansion. The top two shareholders collectively own 51% of the company, indicating considerable power to influence the company’s decisions. The lack of institutional ownership in the company could be due to various reasons, including small market cap, new listing, or poor past performance. Hedge funds also do not have a significant investment in the company. The CEO Jianping Kong is the largest shareholder with 30% of shares outstanding, followed by Qifeng Sun and Nanometa Ltd with 21% and 10% of shares outstanding respectively. While insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership thinking like the true owners of the company, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. The general public holds a 26% stake in the company, while private companies own 10% of shares on issue.

Researching ownership structure, combined with past performance data, can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock. However, other factors are even more important, such as warning signs for the company. Investors should be aware of these factors before investing in Nano Labs. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature and based on historical data and analyst forecasts only. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account the investor’s objectives or financial situation.

In conclusion, Nano Labs has significant insider ownership, indicating inherent interests in the company’s expansion. The lack of institutional ownership could be due to various reasons, and hedge funds do not have a significant investment in the company. The CEO is the largest shareholder, followed by Qifeng Sun and Nanometa Ltd. While insider ownership is positive, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. The general public holds a considerable stake in the company, while private companies own 10% of shares on issue. Investors should consider all factors before investing in Nano Labs.

News Source : Simply Wall St

Source Link :Nano Labs Ltd’s (NASDAQ:NA) CEO Jianping Kong is the most upbeat insider, and their holdings increased by 73% last week/