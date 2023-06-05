“Nantucket vacation activities”: What to See and Experience During Your Nantucket Getaway: A Comprehensive Travel Guide

Nantucket Harbor: A Luxuriously Laidback Vacation Spot

When it comes to East Coast vacationing, you have quite a few choices. Charming beach towns are situated all along the coast, from the quiet Rhode Island shores to bustling Hamptons hotspots. For a coastal vacation that’s everything quiet luxury and more, head to one of our favorite getaways: Nantucket.

The luxurious yet low-key Massachusetts island is right off the coast of Cape Cod, accessible via the ferry from Hyannis or New London. This isn’t ostentatious or over-the-top, though—Nantucket’s pristine cobblestone streets are filled with designer boutiques (no chain stores allowed), galleries featuring local artists and delightful restaurants, for a luxuriously laidback experience.

Where to Stay

White Elephant: White Elephant has been a Nantucket icon ever since it first opened in the 1920s. The resort has since been renovated and refreshed by the same architects who constructed the hotel’s award-winning sister property in Palm Beach. Situated on the waterfront, the serene hotel is just a short walk from the center of town.

The Wauwinet: This oceanfront retreat epitomizes the intersection of historical richness and coastal elegance that Nantucket does so well. With sweeping views of the bay and the Atlantic Ocean, Nantucket’s only Relais & Châteaux hotel is a luxurious refuge, composed of airy rooms and cottage suites.

Where to Eat

The Nautilus: The Nautilus is a buzzy, must-hit spot on the island. The atmosphere pays homage to Jules Verne and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea; a touch of the past infused with an experience of the present. Dining and drinking are equally revered here, as you can enjoy delicious tempura oyster tacos while sipping on a Nauti cocktail creation.

Cru: If you are craving oysters, you go to Cru. Serving up coastal cuisine alongside breathtaking water views, the seafood-forward dishes are complemented by an incredible raw bar.

Galley Beach: Perched above the beach, take in views of the Atlantic Ocean while sipping on a wide selection of spirits and wine. Here, dinner is framed by a backdrop of the quintessential Nantucket summer sunset.

Where to Drink

Cisco Brewers: A hopping social scene, along with craft beer and spirits made on the island, beckons all to Cisco Brewers. With an expansive outdoor area and live music, soak up the joyful vibes while you sip on smooth New England-style IPAs, slightly hazy wheat ales and regionally-inspired pale ales.

The Juice Bar: It’s not alcohol, it’s even better—fresh-squeezed juices, smoothies and homemade ice creams. After a long day of island exploration, trade in your mocktail for a fresh-squeezed watermelon lemonade.

What to Do

Ack Sail: You simply can’t go to Nantucket and not partake in any boating experiences. Get a different vantage point of the island from the water, whether by hopping aboard a daytime or sunset cruise, or enjoying a sailing charter on ACK Sail’s Lady Patty.

Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge Gatehouse: Witness wildlife in its natural habitat at the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Reserve. Given miles of walking and hiking trails (including beachfront sections), wander through some of the island’s pristine and protected lush scenery.

Where to Shop

Shopping on Nantucket is pretty intuitive. Most of the shops are clustered within a large main area of town, filled with locally-owned boutiques lining the cobblestone streets. Stop in at one of the more touristy pier haunts for classic island memorabilia, but you can also head a bit more towards the center of the island and discover smaller stores, with more unique offerings.

Three Girls and a Dog: Discover womenswear brands at Salt and Milly & Grace, among many others.

If you’re looking for a luxurious yet laidback vacation spot on the East Coast, Nantucket Harbor is the perfect destination. From luxurious hotels to delicious dining options and unique shopping experiences, there’s something for everyone on this charming Massachusetts island.

