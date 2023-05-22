“Naoki Lee Hines” : Mother charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of 4-month-old Naoki Lee Hines from fentanyl toxicity

“Pittsburgh Mother Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Baby Naoki Lee Hines’ Fentanyl Toxicity Death”

A 23-year-old mother from Pittsburgh is facing charges, including involuntary manslaughter, following the fentanyl toxicity death of her 4-month-old son. The incident was reported on January 25th when the police were called to the apartment, responding to a baby who was unresponsive and not breathing. According to the complaint, Katie Lynn Grimes fell asleep and woke up to find the baby not breathing. The baby was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital but couldn’t survive. The autopsy report revealed that the baby had fentanyl in his blood, and the cause of death was accidental. The police have filed multiple charges against Grimes, and she is yet to be arraigned.

News Source : WTAE

