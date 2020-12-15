Naomi Blumenthal Death -Obituary – Dead : Naomi Blumenthal has Died .

Naomi Blumenthal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

The Great New York State Fair 13 hrs · We are sad today over the loss of a dear friend and colleague. Naomi Blumenthal ran the Fair’s annual horse shows and hosted her own as a promoter for more than 40 years. She was the first name in horse shows in the region and her skills led her to national prominence in her field, most recently as the current President of the National Professional Horsemen’s Association. She might have been the first in the nation to bring computers into the barns to manage horse shows. Our thoughts are with her family and the scores of horse show riders and fans who benefited from her wisdom and skill as a mentor, teacher and promoter.

Source: (20+) The Great New York State Fair – Posts | Facebook





Tributes

———————— –

Maribeth Andresen wrote

I am devastated she was an unbelievable support To me and my family as we showed Percherons and light horses. Now it really makes me sadder that we had no fair this year as I live on Long Island and we would reconnect at the fair

Lorraine Barten wrote

Sorry for your loss. Praying for Naomi’s family. The Horse Barns were always the first place I headed when visiting the NYS Fair.

Marcie Marie wrote

A true leader and mentor in her industry. I cherish the memory of our conversations.

Anthony Petrini wrote

She was one in a million. #TeamEventsCrew will definitely miss working her horse shows.

Laura Bobst Cook wrote

I will miss her. She had a reputation for being difficult, but I always got along well with her at the fair as our exhibits shared a building. RIP Naomi

Patti Lee wrote

Naomi was one of the best horse show promoters ever.. I’m so happy that my sister and I were able to see her this past summer.. R.I.P Naomi you will be missed by so many people ♥️

Brenda Cohen wrote

Condolences to the family. May her memory be of a blessing.

Laura Babcock Fiore wrote

RIP Naomi……we certainly benefitted from her expertise as we spent many years showing horses at the State Fair grounds!

Dan Bosco wrote

So sad. Thoughts and prayers to her family. She will truly be missed.

James Hastie wrote

What a shock. Icon in Central NY. Condolences to her family…..

Chava M Bluh wrote

She will indeed be forever missed known her most my life and I am beyond grateful to have known her.

Melissa Rubadou Swem wrote

She was a wonderful lady, a class act and a true champion to the horse world. May you Rest in peace and ride off into the sunset.

Greg Herlihy wrote

I am so sorry to hear this! I worked with Naomi for the past six years at the Fairgrounds. She was a professional and a class act who made everyone around her better at what they did. I will miss our conversations.