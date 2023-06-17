Naperville Resident Eva Liu Passes Away Following Push Down Slope in Germany

Eva Liu Dies in Tragic Accident in Germany

Naperville resident Eva Liu passed away on Tuesday after a tragic accident in Germany. Liu, who was vacationing in the country, was pushed down a slope by an unknown assailant and suffered fatal injuries.

Liu was a beloved member of the Naperville community, known for her kind heart and generous spirit. She was an active member of her church and volunteered her time to various charities and community organizations.

Her family and friends are devastated by her loss and are still trying to come to terms with the senseless tragedy that took her life. They remember her as a loving wife, mother, and friend who always put others first.

The German authorities are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward. The family has set up a fund in Liu’s memory to support charities that were close to her heart.

Eva Liu will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched with her kindness and compassion.

