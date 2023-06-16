Naperville Woman Dies, Another Sustains Grave Injuries: Eva Liu’s Obituary

Eva Liu, Beloved Naperville Resident, Passes Away in Tragic Accident

Eva Liu, a beloved member of the Naperville community, was tragically killed in a car accident on Tuesday. Another woman was also seriously injured in the incident.

Liu was a resident of Naperville for many years and was well-known and respected in the community. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend to many. Her loss is deeply felt by all who knew her.

The accident occurred when the car Liu was driving was struck by another vehicle. The other driver, who was also a resident of Naperville, has been charged with reckless driving and other related offenses.

Liu’s family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, but they have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the community. They have also asked that anyone with information about the accident come forward to help bring closure to the investigation.

The community has come together to mourn the loss of one of their own, and to offer their support and condolences to Liu’s family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

