Naperville Woman, Eva Liu, Dies After Being Pushed Down Slope in Germany: Obituary

Eva Liu, Naperville Resident, Dies After Being Pushed Down Slope in Germany

Eva Liu, a resident of Naperville, Illinois, passed away tragically after being pushed down a slope in Germany. She was 32 years old.

Eva was born on November 18, 1988, in China. She moved to the United States with her family when she was a young child and settled in Naperville, where she spent most of her life. Eva was a graduate of Naperville North High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Eva had a passion for travel and had been exploring different parts of the world for several years. She was in Germany when the incident occurred. According to reports, Eva was pushed down a slope by an unknown assailant and sustained fatal injuries.

Eva will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her parents, siblings, and many relatives in China.

A private funeral service will be held for Eva’s family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eva’s memory to a charity of your choice.

