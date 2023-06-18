Naperville Woman Murdered in Germany by Man who Threw Her and Friend off Cliff near King Ludwig’s Castle: Eva Liu’s Obituary

Eva Liu Obituary

Naperville resident Eva Liu tragically lost her life on June 6th, 2021, while vacationing in Germany with her friend, Jakob Bayer. The two were hiking near King Ludwig’s castle when they were attacked by a man who threw them both off a cliff. Eva suffered fatal injuries, while Jakob miraculously survived.

Eva was born in China and moved to the United States as a child. She graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a degree in finance and worked as an accountant at a local firm in Naperville. Eva was a kind and compassionate person who had a passion for travel and exploring new cultures.

Her family and friends remember her as a vibrant and adventurous person who always had a smile on her face. She will be deeply missed by her parents, siblings, and her boyfriend, as well as countless others whose lives she touched.

The senseless and tragic loss of Eva is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time.

