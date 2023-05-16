“Napleton’s Palatine Mazda to Aid the Violet Foundation in May 2023”

Napleton’s Palatine Mazda Supports the Violet Foundation in May 2023

About the Violet Foundation

The Violet Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to support families affected by childhood cancer. They offer financial assistance to families who struggle to pay for medical expenses, transportation, and daily living expenses while their child undergoes treatment.

The foundation also provides emotional support to families by organizing events and activities that allow them to bond and connect with other families going through the same experience.

The Partnership between Napleton’s Palatine Mazda and the Violet Foundation

Napleton’s Palatine Mazda is a car dealership located in Palatine, Illinois, that believes in giving back to the community. In May 2023, the dealership will partner with the Violet Foundation to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer.

Throughout the month, Napleton’s Palatine Mazda will donate a portion of their sales to the Violet Foundation. They will also organize events and activities to promote the cause and encourage their customers to get involved.

The Importance of Supporting Childhood Cancer

Childhood cancer is a devastating disease that affects thousands of families every year. The emotional and financial toll it takes on families can be overwhelming, and many struggle to cope with the challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis.

Supporting organizations like the Violet Foundation can make a significant impact on the lives of families affected by childhood cancer. By providing financial assistance and emotional support, these organizations can help families focus on their child’s treatment and recovery instead of worrying about how they will pay for it.

How You Can Get Involved

If you want to support the Violet Foundation and Napleton’s Palatine Mazda in their efforts to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer, there are several ways you can get involved.

First, you can visit Napleton’s Palatine Mazda during the month of May 2023 and purchase a car. A portion of the sales will be donated to the Violet Foundation, and you will be supporting a great cause while getting a great car.

You can also make a donation directly to the Violet Foundation. Every dollar counts, and your contribution can make a significant impact on the lives of families affected by childhood cancer.

Finally, you can spread the word about the partnership between Napleton’s Palatine Mazda and the Violet Foundation. Share the news on social media, tell your friends and family, and encourage them to get involved as well.

Conclusion

The partnership between Napleton’s Palatine Mazda and the Violet Foundation is a great example of how businesses can make a positive impact on their community. By supporting organizations that help families affected by childhood cancer, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

If you want to get involved, visit Napleton’s Palatine Mazda in May 2023, make a donation to the Violet Foundation, or spread the word about this important cause. Together, we can make a difference and support families affected by childhood cancer.

