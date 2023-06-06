Luciano Spalletti : Napoli ultras return stolen items to departing manager Luciano Spalletti

Napoli ultras have returned the steering wheel and CDs they stole from departing manager Luciano Spalletti’s car during protests in 2021 after he led the club to their first Serie A triumph in 33 years. Spalletti struggled to win over fans in his early days at Napoli, and some broke into his car, taking his beloved FIAT Panda’s steering wheel and CDs. The ultras promised to return the items to the 64-year-old once he left the club. Spalletti recently announced he would leave Napoli at the end of the season, and the ultras presented him with a large box containing his missing belongings.

Read Full story : Napoli ultras give departing manager Luciano Spalletti his STEERING WHEEL and CDs back /

News Source : Sam Brookes

Napoli ultras Luciano Spalletti Departing manager Steering wheel CDs