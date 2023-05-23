“Narasinghpur road accident” today : Fatal Road Accident in Narasinghpur Leaves One Woman Dead and Three Injured

Fatal Road Accident in Narasinghpur Leaves One Dead and Three Injured today 2023.

A woman has died and three others have been critically injured in a road accident in Narasinghpur, Odisha. The incident occurred after a tractor hit an auto-rickshaw at Kokolaba Chowk. The victims were a family returning from their mother’s house. The tractor driver has not yet been found, and police are investigating the case.

Read Full story : Woman dead, 3 injured in road accident in Narasinghpur /

News Source : Jyotishree Kisan

