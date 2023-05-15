“Narcissist Control”: Obtaining Control over a Narcissist: Tips and Tricks

How To Find Power Over A Narcissist

Introduction

Dealing with a narcissist can be challenging and exhausting. A narcissist is someone who has an inflated sense of self-importance and is obsessed with their own needs and desires. They can be manipulative, arrogant, and lack empathy towards others. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, it can be difficult to find power and regain control. However, there are ways to find power over a narcissist.

Understanding The Narcissist

The first step in finding power over a narcissist is to understand their behavior. Narcissists have a deep need for admiration and attention from others. They will go to great lengths to get this admiration, including lying, manipulating, and exploiting others. Narcissists are also very sensitive to criticism and will react defensively if they feel that their self-worth is being threatened.

Setting Boundaries

Setting boundaries is an essential part of finding power over a narcissist. Narcissists will often try to push their boundaries and manipulate others to get what they want. It is crucial to set clear boundaries and communicate them effectively to the narcissist. This can include saying no to their demands, refusing to engage in arguments, and limiting contact with them.

Building Self-Esteem

Narcissists thrive on the low self-esteem of others. They will often use put-downs and criticism to make themselves feel superior. Building your self-esteem can help you find power and regain control over a narcissist. This can include practicing self-care, pursuing your interests, and surrounding yourself with supportive and positive people.

Not Engaging In Arguments

Narcissists love to argue and will often use arguments as a way to manipulate and control others. It is essential not to engage in arguments with a narcissist. They will twist your words and try to shift the blame onto you. Instead, it is important to stay calm and assertive and refuse to engage in their manipulative tactics.

Documenting Their Behavior

Documenting the narcissist’s behavior can be an effective way to find power over them. This can include keeping a journal of their actions and words, taking screenshots of their messages, and recording their conversations. This documentation can be used as evidence if you need to take legal action or seek help from a mental health professional.

Seeking Professional Help

Dealing with a narcissist can take a toll on your mental health and well-being. Seeking professional help can be an effective way to find power over a narcissist. A mental health professional can help you develop strategies to deal with the narcissist’s behavior and provide emotional support.

Conclusion

Finding power over a narcissist can be challenging, but it is possible. Understanding their behavior, setting boundaries, building self-esteem, not engaging in arguments, documenting their behavior, and seeking professional help can all be effective ways to find power over a narcissist. Remember to take care of yourself and prioritize your well-being when dealing with a narcissist.

Narcissistic personality disorder Manipulation tactics Self-empowerment Gaslighting Boundaries and assertiveness

News Source : Surviving Narcissism

Source Link :How To Find Power Over A Narcissist/