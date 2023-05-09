“Narcissistic jealousy”: Do Narcissists Feel Jealousy? An Exploration of Their Emotions.

Understanding the Jealousy of Narcissists

Narcissists are known for their grandiosity, self-centeredness, and lack of empathy. They often seek attention, admiration, and validation from others, and have a sense of entitlement. However, what about their jealousy? Do narcissists experience jealousy like everyone else?

What is Jealousy?

To answer this question, we must first understand what jealousy is. Jealousy is an emotion that arises when we perceive a threat to our relationships, possessions, or status. It is a natural and common human emotion, and it can be experienced by anyone. Jealousy can be triggered by various situations, such as a partner spending time with someone else, a friend getting a promotion, or a stranger having a nicer car.

Jealousy and Narcissism

Now, when it comes to narcissists, jealousy can manifest in different ways. For example, a narcissist may feel jealous when someone else is getting more attention or praise than they are. They may also feel jealous when someone else has something they want, such as a better job, a nicer house, or a more attractive partner. In these situations, the narcissist may feel that their sense of superiority is being threatened, and they may become angry, resentful, or even vengeful.

However, despite their tendency to feel envious, narcissists often deny or downplay their jealousy. This is because they see themselves as superior and invulnerable, and they do not want to appear weak or insecure. They may also rationalize their envy by blaming others for their success or by minimizing the value of what they desire.

Moreover, narcissists may use their jealousy to manipulate others. For instance, they may try to sabotage someone else’s success or happiness, or they may try to make others feel guilty or indebted to them. They may also use their jealousy to control their partners, by making them feel insecure or by threatening to leave them for someone else.

In some cases, narcissists may even try to provoke jealousy in others. They may flirt with other people, talk about their past relationships, or show off their possessions or accomplishments, just to see if their partner or friend will react. This is a way for the narcissist to test their power and control over others, and to feel validated by their ability to elicit jealousy.

The Impact of Jealousy on Narcissists

However, despite their attempts to deny or manipulate their jealousy, narcissists may still experience intense feelings of envy and insecurity. This is because their grandiose self-image is often based on external validation and comparison with others. They may feel that they are never good enough, and that they must constantly prove themselves to others. This can lead to a cycle of envy, resentment, and aggression, which can damage their relationships and their own well-being.

In conclusion, while narcissists may try to deny or downplay their jealousy, it is a common emotion that can affect them like anyone else. Their envy may be triggered by situations that threaten their sense of superiority or that challenge their entitlement. Moreover, they may use their jealousy to manipulate or control others, or to test their power over them. However, their jealousy can also lead to feelings of insecurity, resentment, and aggression, which can harm their relationships and their own mental health. Therefore, it is important to recognize and address the jealousy of narcissists, and to encourage them to develop a more balanced and healthy sense of self-esteem and self-worth.