Nariet Sy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Nariet Sy has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Nariet Sy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
Bridget Greco 5h · My son Zak’s best friend Cody Sy, unexpectedly lost his big brother, Nariet Sy yesterday. I have known Cody, and Nariet for many years. I can’t imagine how hard this is. If you can help in any way, with prayer, positive thoughts or a financial donation…even the smallest gesture would be appreciated.
Source: Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.