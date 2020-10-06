Nashville : Betsy Moran Death – Dead :  Betsy Moran Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Betsy Moran Death – Dead : Betsy Moran Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Betsy Moran has died, according to a statement posted online on October 10. 5, 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
Etta Britt wrote
I met this beautiful soul many years ago when we worked together at Village Real Estate. The real estate community is in mourning today as we lost Betsy Moran last night.Betsy was always sweet and full of life and a great Realtor. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends today.RIP LOVELY LADY..
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Nancy Belser wrote
R.I.P Betsy Moran.A Beautiful healthy woman gone so fast triggered by a nasty virus. Be careful and wear your mask. You never know How it will effect YOU!Hiking on Thursday died on Sunday.
