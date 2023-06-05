“Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos”: Fox 8 Cleveland WJW Features Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

JACK Cleveland Casino Takes Taco Tuesday to New Heights with All-You-Can-Eat Buffet and Specialty Tacos

JACK Cleveland Casino is known for its excitement, entertainment, and dining options. And now, it is taking Taco Tuesday to new heights with an all-you-can-eat Tuesday buffet that offers a rotating specialty taco station. Guests can indulge in a variety of tacos, including the Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos, which JACK Casino executive chef Derek Ivancic recently shared with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel on Fox Recipe Box.

The All-You-Can-Eat Tuesday Buffet

The all-you-can-eat Tuesday buffet at JACK Cleveland Casino is a must-try for any taco lover. For just $10, guests can enjoy unlimited tacos, along with a variety of toppings, sides, and desserts. The rotating specialty taco station features different tacos each week, so guests can always try something new.

But the star of the show is the Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos. This spicy and flavorful taco is a favorite among guests and is sure to satisfy any craving for heat and flavor.

The Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos Recipe

If you can’t make it to JACK Cleveland Casino for Taco Tuesday, you can still enjoy the Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos at home. Chef Derek Ivancic recently shared his recipe for this delicious taco on Fox Recipe Box. Here’s what you’ll need:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup vegetable oil

Tortillas

Shredded lettuce

Sliced jalapeños

Chopped cilantro

Sour cream

Instructions:

Cut the chicken breasts into strips and place them in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, cayenne pepper, paprika, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, smoked paprika, onion powder, dried oregano, dried thyme, cumin, and chili powder. Pour the buttermilk mixture over the chicken strips, making sure they are fully coated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, paprika, onion powder, dried oregano, dried thyme, and black pepper. Remove the chicken strips from the buttermilk mixture, letting any excess liquid drip off. Dredge the chicken strips in the flour mixture, making sure they are fully coated. In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken strips to the skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes per side, or until golden brown and cooked through. Remove the chicken strips from the skillet and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain any excess oil. Assemble the tacos by placing the chicken strips on a tortilla and topping with shredded lettuce, sliced jalapeños, chopped cilantro, and sour cream.

Final Thoughts

If you’re a fan of tacos, be sure to visit JACK Cleveland Casino for its all-you-can-eat Tuesday buffet and rotating specialty taco station. And if you can’t make it to the casino, try Chef Derek Ivancic’s recipe for Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos at home. Either way, your taste buds will thank you.

News Source : Fox 8 Cleveland WJW

Source Link :Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos – Fox 8 Cleveland WJW/