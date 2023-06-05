“Nashville hot chicken tacos”: Fox 8 Cleveland WJW Features Nashville-style Spicy Chicken Tacos

JACK Cleveland Casino offers an All-You-Can-Eat Taco Tuesday Buffet

JACK Cleveland Casino is making Taco Tuesday even more exciting with its all-you-can-eat Tuesday buffet. The casino has added a rotating specialty taco station to the buffet, making it a must-try for taco enthusiasts. Visitors can try a variety of tacos, including the Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos, which are one of the specialty tacos offered at the Taco Tuesday buffet.

Chef Derek Ivancic Shares His Recipe for Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

JACK Casino executive chef Derek Ivancic recently visited Fox Recipe Box to share his recipe for Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel. The recipe is easy to follow and can be made at home for a Taco Tuesday celebration.

To make the recipe, you will need 2 pounds of chicken breast, 2 cups of flour, 2 tablespoons of cayenne pepper, 2 tablespoons of paprika, 2 tablespoons of garlic powder, 2 cups of buttermilk, 2 tablespoons of hot sauce, 1 tablespoon of salt, 1 tablespoon of black pepper, and vegetable oil for frying.

Start by cutting the chicken breasts into strips and seasoning them with salt and black pepper. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, cayenne pepper, paprika, and garlic powder. In another bowl, mix the buttermilk and hot sauce. Dip the chicken strips into the flour mixture, then the buttermilk mixture, and then the flour mixture again.

Heat the vegetable oil in a pan and fry the chicken until it is golden brown. Once the chicken is cooked, toss it in Nashville Hot Sauce, which is a combination of hot sauce, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, and butter.

To assemble the tacos, warm up some tortillas and add the Nashville Hot Chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and sour cream. The result is a delicious and spicy taco that is perfect for Taco Tuesday.

Experience the Taco Tuesday Buffet at JACK Cleveland Casino

The Taco Tuesday buffet at JACK Cleveland Casino is a great way to enjoy all-you-can-eat tacos and try new specialty tacos. The buffet is priced at $10, making it an affordable option for a night out.

In addition to the specialty taco station, the buffet also includes a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes, such as enchiladas, tacos, burritos, and more. Visitors can also enjoy desserts like churros and tres leches cake to complete their meal.

Conclusion

JACK Cleveland Casino’s Taco Tuesday buffet is a unique way to enjoy all-you-can-eat tacos and try new flavors. The rotating specialty taco station, including the Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos, is a must-try for taco lovers. Chef Derek Ivancic’s recipe for Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos is easy to follow and can be made at home for a Taco Tuesday celebration.

Whether you are a fan of spicy tacos or prefer something milder, the Taco Tuesday buffet at JACK Cleveland Casino has something for everyone. The affordable price and variety of dishes make it a great option for a night out with friends or family.

